Dear staff, families, and the greater St. Helena community,

Summer is here, and while our students enjoy their break, our campuses are abuzz with activity.

We are excited to share the progress of two key initiatives, Open Access and Summer Facilities Projects, as we continually strive to enhance our learning environment and promote community engagement.

Open Access Initiative

As part of our commitment to the community, we are launching the Open Access Initiative. This program allows community members, at no cost, access to several of our outstanding sports and recreational facilities:

1. St. Helena High School Baseball/Soccer Practice Field and Softball Field: Open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. Please note that lighting will be available on Wednesdays for evening games.

2. High School Track: Available on weekdays from 6 to 7:15 a.m. for early birds seeking a place to exercise before the day begins.

3. RLS Gym: Tuesday and Thursday evenings, the gym is open for pickup volleyball from 5 to 7 p.m.

4. SHHS Field House: The field house will be available for drop-in basketball on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7 to 9 p.m.

5. SHHS Pool: Now open, with programming offered by WAVES. Visit our website under “Departments” and “Aquatic Complex” to find the WAVES pool schedule.

This initiative will not only offer a place for physical activities but will also serve as a means to further strengthen our community bonds. For all our Open Access dates and times, please visit our website, www.sthelenaunified.org. You can find this information under “Departments,” then “Facilities,” and click on “Open Access.”

Summer facilities projects

Your investment in our schools is yielding significant improvements:

● St. Helena High School reroofing project: Aiming to ensure our classrooms are warm and safe for fall 2023.

● St. Helena Elementary School reroofing project: Progressing while carefully considering our local nesting swallow population.

● St. Helena High School Hall of Fame Project: Nearing completion, made possible through generous community donations.

● Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School track and field project: Despite initial groundwater complications, we are actively working on solutions and maintaining a projected winter reopening.

These facility improvements and the Open Access Initiative represent our ongoing commitment to serve our community and provide the best resources for our students. We appreciate your continued support and understanding during these enhancements.

Enjoy your summer, and make good use of these wonderful community resources!

Wishing you a wonderful summer,

Rubén Aurelio

Superintendent, St. Helena Unified School District