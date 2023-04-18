Small, but pretty.
A perfect combination
Of size and nature.
With neighbors friendly
And responsive to the
Frequent wave and smile.
Who daily walk their dogs
And push their kids
In strollers, and on bikes,
As the joggers and the runners
Do their Inner Thing
No matter the weather
The people, a mixture
Of all shades and sizes,
Working and living together
A harmony of trust and friendship,
Welcoming the day
And softening the work.
A warm and gentle place
To spend our quiet time
In peace and joy.
Larry Fiori
St. Helena