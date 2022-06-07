Letter: Standing in solidarity with LGBTQI+ community

Editor's note: Vice Mayor Paul Dohring made the following remarks during the raising of the Progress Flag outside the old City Hall on June 1.

Happy Pride!

I am privileged and honored to again join with Mayor Ellsworth in raising our Progress Flag.

As we know, progress, enlightenment and transformation happen through collaboration, communication and education. So let us use this time together not only to celebrate with a deep sense of joy but also to reflect on the meaning of this flag in our own life journeys. In this month of Pride, let us renew our commitment to become educated on the complexity and variety of LGBTQI+ issues in our community and in our country.

Let us take the time to examine our own prejudices, fears and biases, especially now when the rights of LGBTQI+ folks are under attack. LGBTQI+ folks — especially people of color and trans people — continue to face discrimination and cruel, persistent efforts to undermine their dignity and their rightful place in our society. Dangerous anti-LGBTQI+ legislation has now become law in many states across the nation. Sadly, many of these regressive laws target transgender children and their parents and interfere with their access to health care and the exercise of rights and privileges that most of us take for granted. These mean-spirited attacks have left many in the LGBTQI+ community in dismay, fear and pain.

By raising this Progress Flag today, and having it fly throughout the month of June, we — Mayor Ellsworth, Vice Mayor Dohring, our city council and all of you — are making it clear that we stand in solidarity with our LGBTQI+ community. We affirm that St. Helena and its citizens value the basic principle that every human being deserves to be treated with dignity and that diversity, inclusiveness and tolerance are the hallmarks of our community. We proudly proclaim that we are all made perfectly. We re-affirm our belief that LGBTQI+ rights are not only civil rights, but basic human rights.

And just one final message to our younger folks. Know this: You were made perfectly. You are loved and cherished. We see you. And we have your back.

Paul Dohring

Vice Mayor, St. Helena