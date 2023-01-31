Letter: Star's price hike is shocking

You may know me, since I worked as a reporter and then editor at the St. Helena Star for 14 years, from August 2006 to September 2020, when I retired. Last week, I received a letter from the Napa Valley Register about my St. Helena Star subscription, which I began years ago for my Dad and transferred to my brother after my Dad passed away. I took it over after I retired, because I wanted to keep up with the news from St. Helena and the Upvalley area. A mail subscription to the Star was $52 a year.

Notice I said “was” because as of Monday, the price went from $1 a week to $2.50 per week, or from $52 a year to $130 a year. What a price jump! The justification in the letter is: “We continue to invest in the best reporters and photographers in our community to ensure you have an unmatched news product. Our endeavors to continue publishing a premier source of community news requires a change in the subscription price.”

I have no doubt that the cost of printing the St. Helena Star and mailing it out is increasing and is expensive, but I wish the corporate bosses who concocted this letter had not lied to me. Note that they said they are investing in the “best reporters and photographers in our community.” The truth is there is one news employee at the St. Helena Star, and that is Jesse Duarte, who serves as editor, reporter and photographer. And probably janitor.

You may remember the days when the St. Helena Star had six people in the newsroom. It was in 2006, when I was hired by then-editor Doug Ernst. Besides Ernst, in the newsroom were Jesse Duarte, Carolyn Younger, Vince D’Adamo, Susan McWilliams, who was part-time, and myself. Additionally, there were Carolyn Wagner, Jodi Kelly and Moye Stephens in the advertising department and receptionist Alice Narlock, who handled subscriptions and classified ads. Slowly, but surely, that number has been reduced to just one person.

The corporate bosses at Lee Enterprises, which owns the Napa Valley Register and the St. Helena Star, may be trying to cover publishing costs with this price hike, but they may also be trying to cut down the number of subscriptions.

In the past two years, they have stopped putting newspapers in the news racks around town — once Borreson News Service in Napa went out of business, it was too expensive to hire someone to fill the news racks and collect the quarters. In the same time frame, they shut down The Weekly Calistogan, a newspaper in Calistoga that began in 1877, because there were too few subscribers, i.e., it didn’t make economic sense to put out a print copy of the paper anymore. Although the Calistogan lives on digitally, editor Cynthia Sweeney was laid off and there is no one based in Calistoga covering the community.

I was sad to get the notice that the price of a mail subscription is more than doubling in price — I’ll be even sadder if the St. Helena Star goes the way of The Weekly Calistogan.

David Stoneberg

Hidden Valley Lake