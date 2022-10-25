Letter: Summers, Beaudine for St. Helena City Council

How is it that a town like St. Helena with all of its wealth is unable to stay on top of its infrastructure?

We know Mayor Geoff Ellsworth guided us through many years of pandemic and other emergencies and has worked to turn things around here but he couldn't do it all, and he couldn't do it by himself.

Over the last few years I have watched members of the City Council fail to support efforts on forward movement from the mayor and it is our roads, sidewalks and water systems that suffer for it.

Certain council members have not been willing to put aside their political agendas to work together for the common good, even as we were going through an international pandemic.

City politics is no place for career politicians and yet our city council seems to be full of them. Hopefully we all can remember when the city had to settle with the Hall winery for the sum of $950,000 over water rights for the mobile home park they bought and then kicked everyone out of. Perhaps it’s time to stop electing people to our city council that have deep ties to that winery and start electing people who actually want to work for the people of St. Helena.

It’s time to move forward and get back to the basics of city government. That’s why we should elect Billy Summers and Amy Beaudine to the St. Helena City Council.

Bryan Pritchard

St. Helena

(Editor's note: The author is Beaudine's husband.)