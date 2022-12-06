Letter: Support W.A.S.H.

There are many issues facing St. Helena. None of these issues is more important than dealing with the aging infrastructure of our water and wastewater systems. Here we are in the midst of a prolonged and continuing drought. Water is our most precious resource. Yet most of the Capital Improvement Projects have been identified for 10 years or more, without any progress toward building and completing them. In the meantime, water users are mostly kept in the dark as to what is going on. Water revenues that are collected, and are supposed to be used for water and wastewater purposes such as CIP, are not being used for CIP as intended. Thus, the CIP is delayed for years, CIP projects remain on the drawing board, and our infrastructure continues to deteriorate. Meanwhile, because construction costs continue to escalate, the cost for these CIPs goes up as well.

Water users deserve a better deal. We cannot continue to operate without a more structured, more informed management of our water and wastewater enterprise. Water users need to have a greater voice in this matter. Within our citizenry, i.e. water users in and out of St. Helena, there are passionate people, from many different backgrounds, who are willing and able to being part of the solution. Let’s keep in mind that we are a small town. City Council members and many of the city staff also live here. We are all affected by the water and wastewater issues facing us. We need a focused group dedicated to finding solutions to finance, build and complete our CIP needs. A permanent Water/Wastewater Commission, working with city staff, Public Works, the city manager and City Council can provide focused attention, permanent records, information and direction toward providing solutions to our water/wastewater issues.

I believe that the benefit of establishing a Water/Wastewater Commission will be far-reaching for all parties — water users, city staff, Public Works, city manager and City Council. To truly make it work, all parties need to be open-minded. Transparency, trust, cooperation and open dialogue are essential. Shouldn’t we expect that? Don’t the water users deserve that? Time is of the essence. Otherwise, the problems that we all face will continue to escalate. I urge all water users to make your voice heard and support W.A.S.H — Water Advocates for St. Helena.

Richard Corsetti

St. Helena