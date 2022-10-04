Letter: Supporting Anna Chouteau

It has been wonderful to get to know Anna Chouteau through my work on the Napa County Open Space District and St. Helena Water Advisory Board. As a St. Helena City Council member, she has helped lead our community through a difficult period.

Anna and her fellow Council members were able to balance the City budget in 2020 without laying off staff, a remarkable accomplishment. She has also served on the St. Helena Water Advisory Board, which I chair, and has worked steadily to improve local water security. I am particularly proud of our work together on the FLUME water use monitoring system.

Her steady hand and can-do attitude are always assets as we work together to solve local problems. I am supporting Anna for St. Helena City Council and I invite you to join me.

Brent Randol

St. Helena