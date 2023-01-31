Letter: Supporting local journalism

I opened the unassuming envelope and read with shock and dismay that my print subscription to the St. Helena Star was going up 150%, effective immediately. No warning, no tiered increase, nothing to indicate that “the powers that be” acknowledge there are real people on the receiving end, people with varying financial capabilities and constraints.

My first reaction was outrage, and I vowed not to renew my subscription (which I’ve had for over 20 years) when it came due. However, on further reflection, my commitment to local journalism won out.

I strongly believe that having a local newspaper is of the utmost importance, and still provides a good return on investment in the valuable and often crucial information it imparts about our community and county. (Of course, if the Star’s owners decided to keep raising rates precipitously, there will be a tipping point when this is not true.) I would especially like to see the print edition continue; I stare at too many screens already.

I’ll continue to lend my support to the Star for as long as I can. If you value being informed, I hope you will do so as well. Otherwise, another local newspaper will cease to exist, and St. Helena will be much the poorer for it.

Ellen Kieval

St. Helena