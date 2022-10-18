Letter: Thank you, Eric Hall

As you may know, we are the proprietors of boutique clothing store Tweed & Vine, located in the Vasconi building on Main Street. We live in town, love our community, and are excited to be doing business here.

Unfortunately, we recently lost our lease and were faced with the reality of not being able to continue our retail operation. We looked for another location in town and reached out desperately to other landlords with empty storefronts down the street. To our surprise and dismay, we never got responses to our inquiries. It was disheartening, as there were few options left to continue our business.

Fortunately, there was someone already taking the initiative to open a dialogue with the same absentee landlords of empty stores, with the intent to take the retail blight off Main Street. It was Councilmember Eric Hall, who called us one day out of the blue, and told us that he was encouraging the absentee landlords to open their spaces and mentioned us as potential tenants. Somehow in his communications with these landlords, he opened doors for us and we were able to successfully negotiate a new long-term lease at the old Footcandy location. The building owners are looking forward to us occupying their space and are now planning to lease out the two adjacent spaces on Main Street!

We are so excited to have a permanent location, and forever grateful to Eric Hall for helping us stay in business on Main Street.

Ken Blenis & Michael Sabino

St. Helena