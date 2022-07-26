Letter: Thanks for helping the gleaners

I'd like to publicly thank the individuals who reached out and participated in the Fruit Gleaning Project since its inception last fall. Our volunteers collected several hundred pounds of persimmons, lemons, limes, oranges, grapefruit, and peaches, all of which was turned in to the local Food Pantry. St. Helena has an abundance and a variety of fruit trees. The very fresh seasonal fruit made it to families who welcomed it, and ... the fruit was not wasted!
Thank you to these homeowners who offered their fruit: Sal Cusincero, Cindy and Dale Brown, Janice Humphrey, Leah Smith, Tona Kovacevic and Machelle and Gabe Brazean. Thanks also to the Star for publicizing our flyer at no cost.
If you have a fruit tree you cannot pick on your own, please contact me or Susan Davis of the Food Pantry. I can be reached at 707-963-8081.
Thanks again, fruit tree owners!
Pam Smithers
St. Helena