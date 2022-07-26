Letter: Thanks for helping the gleaners

I'd like to publicly thank the individuals who reached out and participated in the Fruit Gleaning Project since its inception last fall. Our volunteers collected several hundred pounds of persimmons, lemons, limes, oranges, grapefruit, and peaches, all of which was turned in to the local Food Pantry. St. Helena has an abundance and a variety of fruit trees. The very fresh seasonal fruit made it to families who welcomed it, and ... the fruit was not wasted!