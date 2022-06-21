Letter: Thanks for helping with RLS eighth-grade promotion

On Thursday, June 9, the eighth-grade students took part in a promotion ceremony honoring the completion of their time at Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School. Their middle-school years were marked by wildfires and a pandemic, and this was the first regular ceremony that RLS has been able to host since 2019. Watching them walk across the stage reminded us of the resilience of students and staff in the face of such challenges.

The RLS parent group hosted a celebration dance for the eighth-graders after the ceremony. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the many local businesses who supported the endeavor with their generous donations.

We are grateful to Josh Wilmoth and our wonderful St. Helena Fire Department for baking homemade pizzas in their wood-fired oven during the celebration. We are equally thankful for our talented Desire Missaggia of Wines & Designs, who crafted Italian sodas and shaved ice flavored with her handmade syrups. We feel blessed by the friendship and love of Michael Fradelizio, owner of the Calistoga Creamery. He graciously made, donated and delivered four flavors of his delicious organic ice cream and sorbet. The awesome balloon drop, rigged high above the dance floor, would not have been possible without Randy Sanders of Cresco Equipment Rentals in Napa. He delivered and donated the use of a lift for our decorating needs. Lastly, as a final gesture of love: Calistoga Creamery, Giugni's Deli, Gott's Roadside, Ray Ray's Tacos and Villa Corona donated gift certificates to each lucky graduate.

Endearing moments like this remind us of how special it is to be a part of our close-knit community. It has been a challenging couple of years for small businesses. RLS families are deeply moved by such an outpouring of local generosity.

For this year’s graduation dance, our planning committee fittingly chose the theme “home.” We hope our graduates always remember that their hometown loves them!

Sincerely,

Samantha Filippini, Brooke Casey, Rebecca Demchuk and Shawn Moura

St. Helena