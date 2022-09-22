Letter: Thanks for setting the record straight

As I sat at the Cameo on Aug. 29 for what seemed like an endless stream of mind-numbing charts, graphs, columns and “facts" with the same thing on the screen being reiterated by Eric Hall who stood in front, I kept thinking what a waste of an evening it was. Billed as “non-political” it was clearly political.

And the endless stream of palaver was almost inevitably followed by a version of “we don’t have the money and we have no way to get the money.” Not exactly enlightening.

The worst part was that the candidate who was speaking clearly possessed no discernment regarding the meaning of courtesy: two other speakers — John Dunbar and Anne Cottrell — awaited their turn. By the time Hall stepped aside, people were understandably peeling out of their seats and out the door. Dunbar and Cottrell did their best with a distilled 5- or 10-minute blurb.

So thank you, Paul Dohring, for setting the record straight in your response to last week's letters. Paul’s clarity has always been a quality I’ve counted on in him, besides his kindness of course. That he’s thoughtful, well-educated in business law and knows Saint Helena from the heart out are a bonus.

Audrey Ward

St. Helena