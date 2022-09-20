Letter: Thanks for sponsoring PUC/SHHS collaboration

St. Helena High School (SHHS) would like to publicly thank the St. Helena High School Parent Group (PG) and the St. Helena Public Schools Foundation (PSF) for sponsoring any SHHS student’s attendance at Pacific Union College’s Introduction to Conservation Technology course being taught by PUC professor, Lead Scientist at the Nature Conservancy, and SHHS parent, Dr. Scott Butterfield.

As part of PUC’s Early College Program, students will be introduced to cutting-edge technologies in the conservation and environmental science fields, including remote sensing and drones, wildlife cameras, geographic information systems, artificial intelligence, coding/programming, internet of things/”smart” networked sensors, conservation genetics, eDNA, and more.

To eliminate barriers to student attendance, PUC will be providing transportation from and to SHHS with a stop in Deer Park and will hold the 10-session, 1-unit class in the evening. The immediate willingness by both school-affiliated organizations (PG and PSF) is a testament to both their generosity and enthusiasm to look outside the box in supporting students and their varied ambitions. SHHS looks forward to grow these opportunities in partnership with this local resource. Thank you!