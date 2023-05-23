We would like to extend a HUGE thank-you to our sponsors, donors and guests for contributing to another successful Lunafest fundraiser, benefitting Soroptimist International of St. Helena Sunrise, Girls On The Run and NEWS.

In addition to Cathy Buck of the Cameo Cinema, who has long been a steadfast champion of local nonprofits and special events, we thank Caldwell Snyder Gallery for providing our beautiful reception venue. We also wish to acknowledge and thank additional sponsors and silent auction donors: Nena Hopkins Talcott, Merrill Bank of America, Joel Gott Wines, Syar Foundation, Dunn Deal Vineyards, Karl Lawrence, Tre Posti, Clif Family Winery, Wine Country Cases, Acres, Market, Peju Winery, New West Knife Works, Evan Massaro, Blackbird Calistoga, Schramsberg Vineyards, Castello di Amorosa, Pennyweight, Findings, Katryana Zide Chocolates, and Trader Joe’s. We are forever grateful for your epic support.