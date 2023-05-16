At the Saint Helena Community Band's St. Helena Performing Arts Center debut concert Sunday, April 30, we SHCB musicians were very touched by our audience response and want to express our appreciation to all attendees. To those who reached out, we thank you for sharing your special words of encouragement about how our music inspired your hearts, feelings and thoughts of harmony and peace at home and in the world.

The heartwarming message from longtime St. Helenan Steve Ericson really made our day as it expresses our mutual hopes for how sharing our love of music may make a difference in others' lives, as it does in our own. Steve shared with the band that he especially enjoyed "Yosemite Autumn."

"It sparked a good feeling," he said, "so I wrote poem about the feeling it gave me at the concert:

"The Concert

"What are things,

We start to see,

If we try to imagine,

All there could be.

What are things,

We start to see,

When we feel the world,

In harmony.

The music of many,

When they all take part,

Is played in concert,

But heard in the heart.

If we sit and watch,

People that play,

We could see this world,

In a whole new way.

The people that play,

Are playing a part,

In a world of music,

As part of an art.

Each of them,

Brings to the stage,

A lifetime of learning,

From an early age.

Each of them,

Shares who they are,

With all that hear,

Near and far.

The music they make,

And the part they play,

Is a way to imagine,

A whole new day.

There is a life,

We can start to see,

If we feel the world,

In harmony."

With heartfelt thanks to Steve and other supporters, Saint Helena Community Band, conducted by Andy Collinsworth, cordially invites you to our spring and summer concerts: Monday, May 22, 7 p.m. at Casa Grande High School in Petaluma; Sunday, June 11, 3:30 p.m. at Francis Coppola Winery in Geyserville; Sunday, July 2, 5 p.m. at Pioneer Park in Calistoga; Tuesday, July 4, 5:30 p.m. at Lyman Park in St. Helena. For locations and other information go to sainthelenaband.org and facebook.com/StHelenaCommunityBand.

Holly Rogers

Flutist and manager, Saint Helena Community Band