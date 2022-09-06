 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Thanks to the St. Helena Police Department

Recently our family has found ourselves in situations that required interactions with our local police officers. While the circumstances have not always been pleasant, the officers have responded with professionalism, empathy and helpful options.

We understand the national agitation about defunding the police; however, we would like St. Helenans to know that we have a public safety department that shows it is here to serve and protect.

We thank our local officers and the City of St. Helena.

Bonnie and John Thoreen

St. Helena

