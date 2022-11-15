Letter: Thanksgiving blessings to all

Thank you St. Helena! A big round of applause goes out to all of our friends who generously donated to our Federated Women’s Purses of Hope project. We wish to send a very special thank you to Design 4 Nails and Glenna’s Rescued Treasures and Consignment for their generous donations.

The Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley are so appreciative of all of the many donations of purses, toiletries, snuggly hats, scarves, gloves, socks, gift cards and so much more! The thoughtfulness of our community members was warm and amazing in the response to our call for Purses of Hope. 115 purses were filled at our November 2nd meeting and were distributed to women in need of support throughout Napa Valley through agencies such as UpValley Family Centers, VOICES, and NEWS. It truly does take a village to “Pay it Forward” in such a grand style at this Thanksgiving Season. The Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley are honored to be a part of this caring and generous community!