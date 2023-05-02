With the Hunter Project application, the city of St. Helena appears anxious to appease the ever-increasing demands of the state of California to build more housing under the Regional Housing Needs Allocation RHNA goals set forth under the Housing Element.

The purpose of the HE and the RHNA allocations as legislated and regulated by the state of California is an attempt to equitably distribute the anticipated population growth of California to all the counties and municipalities of the state. The HE process however does not greatly distinguish the unique challenges of every community in California. In the case of St. Helena and other desirable second-home communities, the Housing Element and RHNA processes severely miss the objective in the allocation of target numbers for the "above moderate" (i.e. over 120% of average medium income) or "market rate" category of housing. In many communities of California, a new single family subdivision serving "market rate" would solve both work force housing needs and RHNA goals. In St. Helena this is just not so.

Placing goals on St. Helena to build more market-rate housing without capping average medium income restrictions regarding the market rate development (e.g. 200%, 300% ... ?) serves little purpose other than to open St. Helena up for speculative development for more second homes. By one account we are closing in on about 60% second homes within the city limits. The Hunter project as proposed will only grow that number. The price of these homes will not be listed below $2 million, and more likely closer to $3 million or more. A family with even an income of 300% Napa County AMI (around $300,000 a year) under affordability guidelines would, at best, be able to afford a $1.5 million home. And that would be a stretch.

It is particularly concerning that some members of both the Planning Commission and City Council, when considering approval of the tentative map for the Hunter subdivision, make comments to the effect that this project helps achieve RHNA goals both for both market and below-market, and to the effect that "all housing is good housing." In St. Helena that is simply not true, and is a dangerous way to look at our unique challenges and finite resources. We will gain little benefit from developing a subdivision that will be predominantly targeted to second-home buyers. That would be just filling a sieve. The city of St. Helena, and other like communities, should be pushing back on the state to either eliminate or AMI-cap the "above market" category of RHNA.

As to the Star editorial comment of April 27 that "beggars cannot be choosers," we need to do better than beg.

The environmental impact report contains an "unmitigated significant impact" on traffic from the project that must be met with a "statement of overriding consideration" where such an impact can be overlooked if the project provides sufficient benefit to the community. Staff and council should use that leverage to work constructively with the developer to form a project that better serves the needs of the community.

Joe McGrath

St. Helena