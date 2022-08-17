Letter: The beauty of small-town life

Sometimes, we forget to stop and appreciate the charm of small-town St. Helena.

Last Sunday, while walking home from our usual Sunday lunch at Gott's, I apparently reached into my pocket to answer a phone call and unknowingly dropped my Visa card on the sidewalk. Of course, it was not until I got home that I realized what had happened.

My daughter and I retraced our steps, but no luck. However, all was not lost and this is the beauty of living in a small town …

My card was found by a good Samaritan who did not know me, but did know who would. He promptly reached out to Gordie Adams, mail carrier extraordinaire, because not only does Gordie know everyone in St. Helena, but he also knows where everyone lives.

Gordie knew exactly where I lived and within minutes, he was at our front door delivering the missing credit card.

It really does take a village, and I am most appreciative of the people in our community who make this a great place to call home.

Jeanmarie Wolf

St. Helena