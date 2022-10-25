Letter: The case for Dohring

Put on your thinking caps people.

Our most junior city council person, Eric Hall, is halfway through the first term of his very first time in public office. Rather than complete the four years for which he was elected and then make a run for it, he wants to be the mayor right now. Win or lose, Hall remains on the city council for another two years.

Our most senior and longest-serving city councilperson and current vice mayor, Paul Dohring, also wants to be mayor. Dohring’s term of service is ending, so if he loses this bid he is off the council altogether.

Meanwhile, there will be at least one and possibly two other city council persons with no previous experience elected in November depending on who becomes mayor and whether or not experienced and dedicated council person Anna Chouteau is re-elected.

Eric Hall’s campaign is rife with razzmatazz which seems to have effectively captivated many local business owners and others with commercial interests. And of course many plain old every day good citizens as well. However unless there is something really devious going on, Mr. Hall is free to, and certainly should, utilize all the connections, support and skills he boasts of to help move St. Helena forward over the next two years whether he is the mayor or not.

Recap: If Eric Hall is elected you lose Dohring, and all the experience and political connections he has gained over the last 10-plus years of dedicated public service, and replace him with political novice Eric Hall who will remain on the city council for another two years no matter what.

On the other hand, if Paul Dohring is elected mayor you still have Hall, who would perhaps make a great vice-mayor while he gains more experience as he finishes out the term for which he was already elected and demonstrates his commitment to St. Helena.

With so much at stake for the future, this is not the time to fall for the okey-doke, St. Helena.

Nancy Dervin

St. Helena