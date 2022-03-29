Letter: The case for ranked choice voting in Napa Valley

I’ve been a resident of St. Helena since 2016. While that was one of our most polarizing elections, it will not be the last if our current system of elections continues. Ranked choice voting allows the broader views of both the voting citizen to be taken into account, as well as allowing a greater pool of candidates appealing to a larger segment of voter’s concerns.

Independent, third party, or unpopular candidates risk splitting the vote; or qualified people with innovative, effective ideas decide not to run for fear of splitting the vote. Ranked choice voting elections eliminate this fear. Nationwide, 50 counties already use RCV, from liberal San Francisco to conservative Utah.

This is a truly bipartisan issue, and one where Napa County can distinguish itself as taking the lead on this essential tool for our democracy. Ranked choice voting addresses issues like mudslinging campaigning tactics (little or no benefit to a candidate and likely harmful to them), lack of choices for voters (everybody’s vote counts in an RCV system), low turnout in primary elections, and election winners without majority support from the community (no elected official can win without at least 51% of the vote in RCV). Elected officials that do not match the diversity of the electorate community-wide simply cannot win in a ranked choice system.

Increased polarization and valuing party loyalty over that of the common good has led to toxic campaign messages. These divide us still further and even suppress voter turnout. There are more people with innovative ideas for our community than just two individuals. Voters don’t want to have to figure out which candidate is most likely to win. They want to express their position on the issues that matter to them, without wasting their vote on a candidate who may not be able to win. Low-turnout elections are bad for our community, resulting in outcomes that don’t reflect the wishes of most of us, only serving to say “Well at least THAT GUY didn't win." This is not a win for anyone. Ranked choice voting ensures that candidates win with 51% or more of the public’s support.

Millions of early voters nationally waste their votes on candidates who dropped out of the race since they submitted their ballot. Third-party candidates face suppression and scorn for fear of acting as a “spoiler" for one party or another. If our elections are so fragile that a third-party candidate can throw the entire system into disarray, the problem isn’t with the candidate, it’s with our elections. Ranked choice voting is the simple act of ranking your candidates in order of preference, rather than just selecting one.

I strongly encourage the Napa Valley Register to take a position of spreading the word on this important topic, and for all my Napa Valley neighbors to visit FairVote.org for more information. Let’s have Napa Valley be front and center on this!

Ravi Nallamothu

St. Helena