Dear fellow lovers of newspapers,

I am very sorry, like many of you, to hear that the Napa Valley Register is reducing the print version of the Reg to a few days a week. I will miss getting the paper into the house over a glass of OJ and coffee, and spending a ridiculous amount of time perusing the pages — who died, what were the police doing, what are the Sacramento columnists complaining/or commending the local governments about. And I love the comics, the advice columns and the rest of the trivia that appears in those crunchy pages.

And yet, I understand. Times change, and we may not like it. It may be technology-driven and/or economically driven. No matter what, we need to change with it.

I am the daughter of a newspaper man. He bought the paper, a weekly in northern Minnesota in 1942, the year I was born. So I grew up with it. We started with hot lead type. I was part of a team of family members melting the lead "pigs" (jargon for lead bricks that looked like the parking bumps in our parking lots today). The melted lead was then fed into a large typing machine to make lines of type for the next paper, a linotype. We also set type by hand (you had to know how to read backwards). The paper was called The Thirteen Towns because all 13 townships in our area were served by this weekly.

My father always said that printer’s ink became part of our blood. I can still smell, see and feel those lead lines of type that were set into the frames to become the next issue of the paper.

The press was in the basement of the “Towns” building. It roared on press day. Printer’s devils fed the paper into the press and with some kind of miracle, the “Thirteen Towns” weekly came out the other end folded and ready to go to the mail, the local businesses, and to the counter in the “Towns” office. I often carried them to local businesses and was rewarded with a cherry soda at the fountain in the drugstore.

The point of telling you these details is that my father, a stubborn Norwegian, was not a man who engaged change.

Yet, as he saw the advent of the computer, the changes in printing technology and the requisite requirements necessary to move into the future, he did change. He, in his 50 years of publishing, went from hot type to a computer-driven publication. Was he happy about it? I do not know. He did not complain. But he did boast about being able to move into a less hands-on typesetting environment, into a different, more relaxed version of getting the paper out on time.

He never missed a deadline — “over the barrel” and “under the gun” were two of his favorite phrases the night before publishing. And many of those nights were all-nighters.

So another point to make. I am a librarian. I have a Masters of Librarianship from the University of Washington. When I was in library school there was a distinct message that books were dead.

And I was also a cataloger (most of you don’t know and don’t care what that means). We documented records of every book that was put onto the library shelves so that you, the library user, could browse and find books related to your interests shelved together.

And we had the card catalog. Many of you reading this will not know what a card catalog is. Good for you. You missed the tedious but gentle fun of running your fingers through 3-by-5 cards in drawers labeled with alpha letters. You could look up subjects, authors, titles and series.

But no more. We still have books, but just like newspapers, libraries evolved to meet the changing times. After the card catalog, we began to change over to very simple online computer catalogs (white letters on a blue screen) and moved into very sophisticated online computer applications.

So change with the newspaper business, libraries and so many aspects of our daily lives is inevitable.

Welcome to self-checkout, shopping online, texting, FaceTime with grands, and all of the other wonders of the electronic world. Goodbye, with some sadness and regret, to paper delivered into the driveway each day to devour those tidbits of local interest with OJ and coffee, and of course, the obits.

Addendum, July 18:

Since I wrote this commentary I have had a chance to view/read both the e-version and the "enhanced" print version of the Napa Valley Register. I am pleased to say that both versions are worthy of our attention. Today’s print version, mightily enhanced, is almost a two-day read. No, it did not arrive in the driveway, but in the mailbox. Now, I don’t know about you, but I rarely get anything worth taking into the house from the mailbox. So it was a delight to find a new and greatly "enhanced" version of the Reg ready to plunk on my kitchen table for a mid-morning coffee and read.

As for the e-edition, it is easy to navigate and though it does not have the tactile pleasure of actually holding a newspaper in hand, it is just a different delivery of the same daily news of our Napa Valley.

No more newspaper reading in bed, but I will get over that. I actually picked up a great book this morning, read for an hour or so with the coffee and OJ, before the shower.

I looked forward to the mail. Time well spent. Please do not cancel your subscriptions.

Bonnie Thoreen

St. Helena