Letter: The choice is clear: Dohring for mayor

Who would want the thankless job of mayor of St. Helena? You get blamed for everything that goes wrong by uninformed people. The pay is low ($9 per day). The stress is high. And the hours are long. But it’s worth it if you care about this town and its future.

There are a couple of people running for the mayor of St. Helena and one of them is the current vice mayor, Paul Dohring. He is doing so because he came here 31 years ago to settle down, raise his family and be a force for the preservation of this community. Paul Dohring has an excellent legal mind, a good heart, and a long history here. He understands the challenges we face and how to deal with them. As a longtime council member and community volunteer, he has many years of close relationships with community leaders. His intentions are clearly aboveboard.

Do not be swayed by the fear tactics, misinformation and disaster capitalism of the other mayoral candidate. Relatively new to the valley, his agenda is not one that will serve our town. It is meant to destabilize and serve the interests of those who wish to profit from compromising our environment.

We need the kind of stability, historical maturity, and transparency that Paul Dohring can bring to the office of the mayor of St. Helena. He cares about the future of St. Helena and has demonstrated this for many years.

Sharon Dellamonica

St. Helena