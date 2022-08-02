Letter: The Oasis is the place

I would like to respond to Rich Moran’s “The kids are alright” column, July 28, 2022.

My three grandsons love to visit Napa County as there is so much for children to experience here. The boys' very favorite place to explore is the Oasis by Hoopes Vineyard in Yountville. The barnyard animals, organic garden, great snacks, room to roam, and the “Midnight-at-the-Oasis” vibe check all their boxes.

The experience would be complete if Maria Muldaur would stop by on her camel and put them all to bed in a tent under the stars. Until there are belly dancers somewhere in the valley, the Oasis is the place. Try it, I think you’ll like it.

Barbara Fetherston

Rutherford