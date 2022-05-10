Letter: The right person for the right time for Upvalley

There is certainly no shortage of candidates for the Napa County supervisor race for District 3. I appreciate anyone that puts themself forward in service to their community and I thank all six candidates for their interest and efforts. While the degree of understanding varies across those vying for this important position, there is only one candidate that has the specific experience and expertise that will benefit our communities as we move forward. John Dunbar is that candidate. He has nearly two decades of first-hand, city-centric experience within a small Upvalley community.

I have worked with John in his capacity as mayor of Yountville while I have served as mayor of the City of Calistoga for the past 10 years. His knowledge, experience, collaborative nature and understanding of the unique challenges a smaller community has within the County of Napa is desperately needed. While there are other candidates that have experience serving on countywide boards or commissions, John is the only candidate with the breadth of knowledge and demonstrated success achieved in service to the public. Whether it be housing that is affordable at all levels, water safety and accessibility, environmental stewardship, wildfire management and mitigation, COVID impact and recovery, traffic mitigation, or the delicate balance of economic stability with the challenges that come from agricultural and tourism-based industries, John has been at the center of them all.

Nearly 80% of the residents of District 3 live within the Upvalley cities. The opportunity for stronger representation of these constituents has presented itself for the first time in nearly 20 years. It is important that we, the residents of the Upvalley, have our specific interests represented by someone who knows what it is like to manage through our unique circumstances and by a person that has done so successfully. John will fight for the attention that we need and deserve from the county. I know this because he has already done so on many occasions. We have the opportunity to elect someone who has established strong working relationships at the local, county, state and federal levels and who has championed the causes that are important to the entire Upvalley.

Join me in making the best decision we can for what our needs are within this county.

Vote for John Dunbar for District 3 Supervisor.

Chris Canning

Mayor, City of Calistoga