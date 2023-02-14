In the past week or two, some of our worthy neighbors and readers have griped about the raise in the Star’s subcription rate, from a buck a week to two-fifty. Yeah, that’s a big percentage, but come on! You could pay for the old rate with the change between your sofa cushions. The new rate is worth half a latte or two quarts of gasoline. Sorry, you whiners have got your priorities wrong. Pay for the damn newspaper, then each week switch one latte to an espresso and skip a single round-trip to Calistoga. Problem solved.