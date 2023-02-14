In the past week or two, some of our worthy neighbors and readers have griped about the raise in the Star’s subcription rate, from a buck a week to two-fifty. Yeah, that’s a big percentage, but come on! You could pay for the old rate with the change between your sofa cushions. The new rate is worth half a latte or two quarts of gasoline. Sorry, you whiners have got your priorities wrong. Pay for the damn newspaper, then each week switch one latte to an espresso and skip a single round-trip to Calistoga. Problem solved.
I mean, how are we going to keep Jesse Duarte — our Clark Kent — on the job and supporting his family if our beloved rag isn’t solvent? The advertising folks are sure trying, with all those full-color ads plastered all over the place. Doesn’t sound like corporate conspiracy to me. Remember, the last local ownership didn’t last long. Publishers and editors, no matter how small the paper, need to know what they’re doing. Print!
Jack Stuart
St. Helena