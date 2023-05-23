City staff in its report (agenda item 12.2, May 23 City Council meeting) presents a list of revenue options not dissimilar to the list presented by staff to the council in 2015. The leading candidates back then were a local sales tax increase and a real property transfer tax. At that time the council realistically recognized that it could ask voters to approve only one of the several presented options. It chose to pursue a local sales tax increase. The council led a significant campaign resulting in its adoption by St. Helena voters. (Voters had rejected a similar proposal in 2010.)

I think it remains true that the council must settle on one — and only one — revenue proposal for voter adoption. More than one risks ballot rejection of all. With the local sales tax now in place, the logical next step is a real property transfer tax. This can be no surprise to St. Helena voters. Both the mayor and the vice mayor in their campaign platforms strongly supported enactment of a real property transfer tax in the last election.

Enactment of such a tax requires that St. Helena become a charter city. I would urge following the Emeryville model. The charter should do no more than adopt the relevant general laws of California. This continues current governance structure. It obviates distracting debate over charter particulars.

As for the real property transfer tax itself, I strongly urge adoption of a graduated tax. The key word is “graduated.” (I believe the city of Los Angeles has done so; it is colloquially known as “the mansion tax.”) There are two policy reasons for doing so: First, it would be a progressive tax, which is plainly in the public interest; second, it would mitigate to some extent the pernicious impact of Proposition 13, whereby homeowners who have held their homes for a long time, with large increases in property value, have not been paying for the timely rehabilitation of public infrastructure.

My purpose here is to promote a “graduated” property tax transfer. The progressive transfer rates should be designed to assist the city in addressing its well-documented infrastructure needs.

Alan Galbraith

St. Helena Mayor, 2014-18