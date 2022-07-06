Letter: Time for action on preventing fires

Well, we got through July Fourth with no sounds of fireworks, which is good for fire prevention and the health of dogs.

We have been bombarded by information on fire prevention for several months. Hopefully, private property owners have followed all the instructions printed to prevent fires. Hopefully, everyone has made their evacuation plans and packed a go-bag for people and pets.

However, all the letters written by St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth, COAD, and Napa County Supervisor Diane Dillon will not protect us if action is not taken.

I have written to Fire Chief John Sorensen, talked to Diane Dillon and have also talked to the manager of Vineyard Valley about issues that I see as problematic. I must say that the managing partner and management staff of Vineyard Valley have done an exemplary job of fire prevention here in VV.

The three fire dangers that I see and have reported are:

1. The field, a former vineyard, at the corner of College and Pope. Supervisor Dillon told me that since the city of St. Helena is renting parts of the college to use as City Hall, that they are responsible to clear that lot. The lot has been cited and has dead yellow grass about 4 feet high.

2. The sides of Sulphur Creek and the Napa River. Apparently, Fish and Wildlife will not allow cleaning of the creek or river bed. I have heard that agency is coming out to determine what can be cleaned out on the sides.

3. The property on Silverado Trail, east side, starting at Pope and going south to around Zinfandel needs to be cleaned. The west side of Silverado Trail also needs cleaning. These are all private property owners. Supervisor Dillon said she would talk to staff.

We are well into the fire season and have been instructed repeatedly. It is time to stop talking and do something.

Pat Dell

St. Helena