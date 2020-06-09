Letter to the Class of 2020

It is an honor for us to share a few words with those of you moving on from St. Helena High School. We are very proud to celebrate this amazing milestone in your lives.
Given the current state of our country, we admittedly struggle to find the right words of inspiration. But through reflection we both have come to realize that it is you who have inspired us.
What you have been through in the last few months has been quite challenging. The COVID-19 pandemic has upended all of our daily lives and this has likely left many of you feeling at times uncertain or simply overwhelmed. These feelings may be exacerbated by witnessing (and sometimes experiencing) the pain and impassioned protests emanating from the tragic events in Minneapolis and elsewhere in our country. Know that within these challenges can be opportunities for growth and healing, personally, as a community and as a country.
During this period of upheaval, much has been asked of you by our town, state and nation to help keep us healthy and safe as we confront the coronavirus. You have responded by being flexible, resilient and strong, without ever losing your empathy for others. Even through these difficult times, our faith and our confidence in your spirit, strength and resiliency has never been shaken.
This past April you lost a friend, classmate and teammate and our community shares with you this unimaginable loss. This young person left us much too early, and so it is up to all of us to carry her zestful spirit forward. Remember and treasure her spirit, and let it help guide you. We did not know her personally, so we cannot fully understand the depth of your sorrow. But we do know about pain and heartbreak, and we both know that the challenges in our lives -- including episodes of profound grief -- have made us better, stronger, more caring and more loving. Yes, both of us have found meaning even in tragedy. And today we still rely on our early foundational experiences – family, friends, hometown memories — to help us navigate through life’s many challenges and to allow us to remain passionate in our professional lives and in our service to others.
So in all the journeys, adventures and experiences yet to come in your lives, know that this period and this place will also provide you with a foundation of strength and resiliency to face whatever life throws at you. Know that your sacrifice for the good of our community and your shared hometown memories are something you can draw on as you discover, and live out, your passions. Do not take these gifts lightly.
When Mayor Ellsworth was growing up here and attending RLS junior high school, he was inspired by the mural on the wall that read "Wherever I may roam, St. Helena is my home." Thank you for allowing us to be a part of your hometown story, and a small part of your lives.
Geoff Ellsworth, Mayor of St. Helena
Paul Dohring, Vice Mayor of St. Helena
