Letter to the Class of 2020

It is an honor for us to share a few words with those of you moving on from St. Helena High School. We are very proud to celebrate this amazing milestone in your lives.

Given the current state of our country, we admittedly struggle to find the right words of inspiration. But through reflection we both have come to realize that it is you who have inspired us.

What you have been through in the last few months has been quite challenging. The COVID-19 pandemic has upended all of our daily lives and this has likely left many of you feeling at times uncertain or simply overwhelmed. These feelings may be exacerbated by witnessing (and sometimes experiencing) the pain and impassioned protests emanating from the tragic events in Minneapolis and elsewhere in our country. Know that within these challenges can be opportunities for growth and healing, personally, as a community and as a country.

During this period of upheaval, much has been asked of you by our town, state and nation to help keep us healthy and safe as we confront the coronavirus. You have responded by being flexible, resilient and strong, without ever losing your empathy for others. Even through these difficult times, our faith and our confidence in your spirit, strength and resiliency has never been shaken.