Letter: Trust city staff

Eric Hall would have you believe that the City of St. Helena is in dire financial trouble. He continually is sending slick postcards to residences indicating that the only one capable of solving the problem is Eric Hall. His platform states that he as a successful business man and that only he can solve the financial problems of the city. He shows the budget figures established by the city staff, presented by Dr. April Mitts, and indicates that they are way too low and puts some large numbers beside them. He does not even begin to define what expenses make up his figures.

Eric Hall’s convenient but inaccurate portrayal of St. Helena's financial situation and denigration of the city's financial staff is designed to scare us into voting for him. I would place my trust in the hands the city staff, headed for years by Dr. Mitts. It should be noted that St. Helena’s Finance Department has been awarded GFOA’s Award for Distinguished Budget Preparation for several years in a row.

Of the two candidates running for mayor of St. Helena Eric Hall seems to be the one least interested in actually listening to the people of the community or more importantly to its excellent Financial Department Staff.

So please don’t forget to vote for the a compassionate man who listens and deeply cares about you, your children and of future of St. Helena. Paul Dohring.

Grace Kistner

St. Helena

Hall provided this response: "Thank you for calling attention to the excellent work of our Finance staff, our City staff in general, and to Assistant City Manager April Mitts in particular. I couldn’t agree more. Staff continues to earn my praise and accolades. Thank you for taking a moment to recognize them publicly.

"Like all businesses in town, and for a number of reasons, St. Helena city staff have been working daily in conditions that are not ideal. They know better than anyone the poor financial condition of our city because they live it every hour of every day. The good news is we have a Council and Executive Team working hard to improve conditions in our community and within the City itself. I respectfully disagree with the rest of your sentiment and would encourage you to learn more about some of the City’s challenges, starting with last month’s article in the Star, 'St. Helena studies utility rates amid infrastructure challenges.'

"Meanwhile, our community has stepped forward to help us work through this important turning point by overwhelmingly approving Measure H, our $19 million general obligation bond. Councilmember Hardy and I were assigned the task of gathering support and helping to educate our community on this bond, and I congratulate him, and all councilmembers, who contributed to this important task."