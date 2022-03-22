 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vine Trail on Church? Really?

Star.jpg

Church Street? Really?! As we saw with the ill-conceived idea of sending delivery trucks down Edwards during the Christmas season, there needs to be a more thoughtful and logical route through town for our bicycling visitors.

Safety should be paramount, and left turns on a bicycle, without the aid of a stoplight, should be eschewed, particularly on the in-town streets.

Grayson-to-Crane, already a bike lane, would make sense. Allyn (widest boulevard)-to-Madrona would get them back to Main Street (stoplight) north of town.

Pope Street is already overtaxed with trucks, commuting workers, and Montessori students. The city should NOT consider the East side of Main.

Michael Merriman

St. Helena

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Letter: The cruelty of Walt Ranch

Letter: The cruelty of Walt Ranch

In current global environmental destruction, the local Walt Ranch project is the most ecologically destructive project in contemporary Napa County history, helping the local and global timeline for a non-sustainable future.

Bikes over residents

Bikes over residents

Letter: Routing the Napa Valley Vine Trail along Oak Avenue would prioritize bikes over residents.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News