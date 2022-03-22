Letter: Vine Trail on Church? Really?

Church Street? Really?! As we saw with the ill-conceived idea of sending delivery trucks down Edwards during the Christmas season, there needs to be a more thoughtful and logical route through town for our bicycling visitors.

Safety should be paramount, and left turns on a bicycle, without the aid of a stoplight, should be eschewed, particularly on the in-town streets.

Grayson-to-Crane, already a bike lane, would make sense. Allyn (widest boulevard)-to-Madrona would get them back to Main Street (stoplight) north of town.

Pope Street is already overtaxed with trucks, commuting workers, and Montessori students. The city should NOT consider the East side of Main.

Michael Merriman

St. Helena