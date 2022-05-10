Letter: Vote for Anne Cottrell for supervisor

There is one candidate in the race for Napa County Supervisor District 3 that stands out above the others and that is Anne Cottrell. Anne Cottrell is one of the smartest people I know. She has the ability to read 700 pages in one night, recall all of it and come up with the 5 most important points that should be discussed. She attended Yale University for her undergraduate degree and University of California Berkeley Boalt School of Law for her law degree.

Anne has the most experience out of all the candidates through her role as a Napa County Planning Commissioner for the last 7 years. She has also practiced law as a land use attorney, served on the board of the Napa Land Trust, and was a co-chair of the Steering Committee for St. Helena’s General Plan. She is well respected because she is a great listener, is open-minded and she does a phenomenal job of gaining consensus.

Anne was born and raised in St. Helena. She and her husband have raised their three boys in Napa Valley. Through her work and personal life, she is very well liked throughout the community. I know she will have all of our needs and concerns at heart. And through her wit and drive, she will be able to get the funds and protection that will help all of Napa Valley continue to be a great place to live and work. I truly believe Anne Cottrell would be the best representative for our District 3 of Napa County for Supervisor. Please vote for Anne for Supervisor!

KC Garrett

St. Helena