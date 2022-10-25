Letter: Vote for Chouteau

Dear Voters,

I would like to share my experience working with Anna on many projects in the valley over the years. Here are the qualities that make her an outstanding leader:

* Unfaltering dedication to the community

* Consensus builder

* Honest and straight forward

* Smart, hardworking and can see the future and a path to get there

* A visionary that does her homework

* Thoughtful and compassionate

Vote for Anna Chouteau for the qualities that keep St. Helena and the Napa Valley a wonderful place to work and raise a family. She has a committed passion for a strong, healthy community that represents the people that live here.

Mary Jane Bowker

Napa