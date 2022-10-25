Letter: Vote for Chouteau

Dear Voters,
I would like to share my experience working with Anna on many projects in the valley over the years. Here are the qualities that make her an outstanding leader:
* Unfaltering dedication to the community
* Consensus builder
* Honest and straight forward
* Smart, hardworking and can see the future and a path to get there
* A visionary that does her homework
* Thoughtful and compassionate
Vote for Anna Chouteau for the qualities that keep St. Helena and the Napa Valley a wonderful place to work and raise a family. She has a committed passion for a strong, healthy community that represents the people that live here.
Mary Jane Bowker
Napa