Letter: Vote for Dohring because experience matters

I am voting for Paul Dohring for mayor because he has demonstrated a commitment to public service, an interest in community building, a concern for the needs of residents, and has a proven track record as a City Council member for the past eight years, the last four years as vice mayor. The fact Dohring has the endorsement of the current mayor and four former mayors demonstrates the confidence they have in his leadership skills, knowledge of city governance, and ability to work with all community partners.

The quality of life in the Napa Valley, both in the beauty of the area and in living in a small rural community must be protected for all, not just business interests. Paul's over 30 years' experience as a lawyer working to resolve business, real estate and insurance disputes is invaluable in mediating the various issues in the community that arise in city governance. He is hardworking and promptly has returned all emails I have sent to the City Council, unlike Mr. Hall. In the 30 years I have lived here, if you ask around town, you will hear of Paul Dohring's excellent reputation; words like" honest," "has integrity," "hardworking," "respects" others and different points of view.

In these times, with increasing national and local divisiveness, we need an intelligent, capable leader who has proven to be a trusted public servant and problem solver, capable of uniting the St. Helena community. Dohring's 30 years solving business and legal issues, his experience in city governance and competent leadership as vice mayor, support of current and former mayors says it all; experience matters.

Maxine Angell

St. Helena