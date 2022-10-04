 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote for Paul Dohring

The voters of St. Helena are lucky to have two qualified candidates running for mayor: Eric Hall and Paul Dohring. Their experience and knowledge of city business is very valuable to our town. But wait, if Mr. Dohring loses the mayoral election, he is off the council. His term has expired and we lose all that knowledge and experience. Plus someone not chosen by the voters must be appointed to fill the vacancy!

Let’s keep both good candidates. Vote Paul Dohring for mayor. Let Mr. Hall and Mr. Dohring continue the work of running our city. Council member Chouteau also has experience and knowledge, so let’s keep her too.

Mariam Hansen

St. Helena

