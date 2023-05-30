Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

(The following was sent to the City Council and city officials on Tuesday.)

Excerpt from "St. Helena, California: Dealing with a Field-of-Dreams Levee, Residual Risk, and a Flood of Controversy," posted on July 17, 2016 by UC Davis Center for Watershed Sciences by Nicholas Pinter:

"The final shoe — probably the most problematic element of the St. Helena flood-control debate — is now dropping, five years after the levee’s completion. The current issue results from the unusual pathway of the levee, which sweeps well north and west of the neighborhoods previously flooded and includes 16.9 acres of undeveloped vineyard land. Undeveloped until now, that is. Just 17 days before the passage of Measure A, the mechanism that funded large-scale flood engineering throughout Napa County, much of the empty floodplain land behind the St. Helena levee was purchased by a private developer. On Sept. 8, 2010 the developer submitted plans to convert the empty agricultural land behind the levee into high-density residential development, including 87 new residential units. This despite an explicit provision in Measure A that 'none of these projects are intended or designed to encourage population growth.'"

Please listen to the voices of the citizens of St. Helena. No one wants this development built for so many crucial and far-reaching reasons. You have heard them all. I realize you are all under a great deal of pressure from several places, and as Billy Summers stated in the last meeting, this is a "political chess game." That may be, but what is most important for St. Helena and the hundreds of people that live here and have signed petitions is NOT to build this development. We will ALL suffer the consequences.

Please do the right thing and vote NO.

Elizabeth Green

Vineyard Valley