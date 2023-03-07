I recently became aware of the great work that the Parks and Recreation Commission’s ad hoc subcommittee has done in laying out a four-year plan to heighten and improve general walking routes and trails in our town. As an avid walker, the proposal from the subcommittee is exciting. I want to raise my hand as someone who fully supports the modest funding and resources these plans will require. I encourage the council to vote in favor of these plans as this investment will elevate walking access for our residents and visitors alike.
Reflecting back on my many years of walking around town, it is clear that a large piece of my sense of community is rooted in a simple “hello” to a fellow walker. Elevating walking accessibility is a win for all of us. I hope to see you out walking soon.
Erin Przybylinski
St. Helena