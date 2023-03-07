I recently became aware of the great work that the Parks and Recreation Commission’s ad hoc subcommittee has done in laying out a four-year plan to heighten and improve general walking routes and trails in our town. As an avid walker, the proposal from the subcommittee is exciting. I want to raise my hand as someone who fully supports the modest funding and resources these plans will require. I encourage the council to vote in favor of these plans as this investment will elevate walking access for our residents and visitors alike.