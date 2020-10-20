 Skip to main content
Letter was wrong on campaign contribution

Contrary to what Beth Novak Milliken claimed in her letter last week ("St. Helena campaign contributions," Oct. 15), I have never received a campaign donation from Mr. Antonio Castellucci. My finance reports are publicly available and we are running a very transparent, and mostly self-funded, campaign. I urge Beth to get her facts straight before publishing such items in the future.

Eric Hall

City Council candidate

