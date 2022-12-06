Letter: We need a citizen-led water commission

Thank you for your reporting on the Water and Wastewater Commission presentation to the St. Helena City Council by Garry Rose ("Citizens call for water commission," Dec. 1). For those not in attendance I will paraphrase my remarks at the same meeting. Ask anyone in St. Helena: What is our Number ONE issue? The Answer is WATER. This issue extends far beyond the city limits as many like myself are St. Helena water customers. I am writing in support of the establishment of a permanent citizen-led Water and Wastewater Commission. No Napa Valley community is so critically dependent on its local water supply for its survival, both literally and economically. We must face the issue of water sustainability and climate change now, if we hope to remain a vibrant community in the future.

With a $35 million budget, St. Helena's Water and Wastewater Enterprises are too big not to have proper oversight. Other communities throughout California have citizen-led commissions averaging from five to seven members. These commissions act in an advisory and oversight capacity. The notion that this will make more work for current staff is a red herring. In the long run, a permanent Water and Wastewater Commission will provide countless hours of free help in the areas of research, organization, prioritization and public interface. Used properly, a permanent Water and Wastewater Commission will reduce staff time and provide much-needed research and oversight.

We can continue business as usual and spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on consultants and studies that are never acted upon. Or we can make WATER a top priority and tap interested individuals within our community to work toward more informed and successful outcomes. There are a million excuses not to do something, but the reason to establish a St. Helena Water and Wastewater Commission is because it is not only long overdue, but it is the right thing to do.

A permanent, independent Water and Wastewater Commission can provide proper oversight and accountability. It can establish communication and education between water customers, staff and city council. It can ensure equity and fairness and it can provide a path to water responsibility and sustainability. Please keep your eyes open for ways to engage in seeing that St Helena does the right thing. We need to agendize, debate and establish a permanent Water and Wastewater Commission. Stay tuned for more information coming from Water Advocates of St. Helena (W.A.S.H.).

Kelly Wheaton

St. Helena