Letter: Weigh in on superintendent search

To the St. Helena Community:
The Governing Board of the St. Helena Unified School District is inviting you to provide input in the selection of our next Superintendent. To ensure this is a collaborative and inclusive process, the Board is providing an anonymous online survey and encourages your participation. This is an opportunity to receive feedback from students, staff, parents, and members of our community. Please visit the St. Helena Unified School District Website to take the survey: www.sthelenaunified.org.
This survey will be open from: March 22, 2022 through April 1, 2022
Thank you,
Lisa Pelosi
Board President
SHUSD Board of Education