 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Weigh in on superintendent search

Star.jpg

To the St. Helena Community:

The Governing Board of the St. Helena Unified School District is inviting you to provide input in the selection of our next Superintendent. To ensure this is a collaborative and inclusive process, the Board is providing an anonymous online survey and encourages your participation. This is an opportunity to receive feedback from students, staff, parents, and members of our community. Please visit the St. Helena Unified School District Website to take the survey: www.sthelenaunified.org.

This survey will be open from: March 22, 2022 through April 1, 2022

Thank you,

Lisa Pelosi

Board President

SHUSD Board of Education

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News