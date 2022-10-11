Letter: What drivel

I understand that the latest Spotlight event on October 17 at the Cameo will ask the candidates to spend 10 minutes talking about their personal stories, including how and where they were raised, their college days, their favorite bands and movies! Oliver Caldwell has stated that this is not a political event, debate or invite associated with City issues.

Good grief! Let's "get real". We live in a small town and if I wanted dinner party conversation then I would be happy attending or hosting a dinner party but I would not be interested in the least if the candidates are not going to delve into substantive discussions. I would want deep information from each candidate and accurate information especially as we have newer, unknown candidates. I do not care the name of their first pet, favorite movie or band.