Letter writer Kelly Wheaton last week served up some food for thought: what if city staff actually lived here and were part of the community? Maybe they’d plant roots instead of leaving for greener pastures after a few years. Novel concept, isn’t it?

What if our allegedly cash-strapped city spent less money on consultants and more on housing stipends so that staff could live here instead of, say, Napa? What if the city employee responsible for renewing water contracts had been living here and knew St. Helena’s history with the Vineland water agreement, questioning its renewal given the changed circumstances? Could we have avoided a costly lawsuit? What if the city sat down with the county and negotiated Meadowood TOT vs. city services? How do employees of other cities with expensive real estate manage to live in town and become part of the community? The letter raised many questions.

As 38-year residents, we’ve seen a stream of pricey consultants come up with ideas that look good but never see fruition. Council Member Anna Chouteau called it as we all see it when she said: “I don’t want to come to the same place that we have in the past, where we come up with a beautiful vision and plan, but there’s no way we can afford it.”

Susan and Terry McWilliams

St. Helena