Letter: Who is Eric Hall?

Eric Hall and his supporters keep touting his business acumen and finance skills but I have yet to see one concrete example.

His website bio lists working and leading many companies but I see no company names, no known projects, no examples. I didn’t hear about them from the Spotlight events. His family has an extremely large real estate investment company but it is managed by his brother and Eric isn’t on their list of executives so I’m guessing he’s not involved in any of their financing activities, business operations, and business development. So I’m not quite sure what extra special finance and management experience he is bringing to St. Helena as his mailers suggest.

We have many folks working on city committees bringing their well-documented experience to help our town, which is honestly most dependent on a good city manager and properly run Public Works Department. The mayor is not a president or CEO calling the shots; he only influences the agenda and city manager.

I’m happy to have Eric’s enthusiasm continue on City Council working together with Paul Dohring as mayor.

I’m voting Paul Dohring for mayor. I know who he is.

Mark Smithers

St. Helena

Hall provided the following response: "Thank you for the opportunity to correct the record. It’s unfortunate our community has been unable to learn more about mayoral candidate qualifications openly and directly. As you may recall, I extended 'An open invitation regarding the St. Helena mayoral campaign' for exactly such reasons with my opponent who so far has been unavailable. Meanwhile, I’ve held 15-20 meet and greet sessions to date, and have another 10 scheduled. In addition, I’ve spoken openly at every opportunity afforded by other citizen groups, including Rotary, Spotlight and League of Women’s Voters. I will continue to show up and respond to any questions at every opportunity."