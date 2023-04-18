First, heartfelt thanks to the City Council Members and city staff who have been responsive to emails or phone calls on a wide variety of issues. These include Mayor Paul Dohring, Council Members Anna Chouteau and Lester Hardy, Assistant City Manager April Mitts, Library Director Chris Kreiden, Administrative Services Director Mandy Kellogg, Community Development Director Maya DeRosa and City Clerk Cindy Tzafopoulos. A special thank you to Mayor Dohring for his efforts in bringing better communication and a welcoming atmosphere to City Council meetings. And while I am at it a huge thank you to Star editor Jesse Duarte, who is the eyes and ears of the city.

The city has identified better communication as a goal — however, some efforts in this direction are misguided. To wit: the newly approved effort to identify “Who We Are” to the tune of up to $5,000. The people to whom I have spoken have a wide variety of responses, none of which is positive. The people of St. Helena know “Who We Are” and we know we are a multiplicity of cultures, politics and values. The only people who do not know are some city staff, who do not live here and are disconnected from our community. If the staff wants to know “Who We Are,” walk into Ana's Cantina and spend an hour there; then up Main Street talking to merchants and finally up to Rianda House. Maybe a trip to the library, Crane Park, Central Valley or schedule a meeting with the staff at our schools and engage with religious congregations. Go by RLS and hang out in the early evening for soccer and basketball pick-up games. As Anna Chouteau pointed out, “I don't want to come to the same place that we have in the past, where we come up with a beautiful vision and plan, but there's no way we can afford it.”

The city has spent nearly $70K on two surveys in the past two years on what is important to residents. To spend another $5K is unnecessary and reckless. There is a huge disconnect between the staff and the people who live here. A series of city managers who live elsewhere have been seemingly more intent on padding their resumes or enhancing their retirements than in the long-term interest of serving the citizens of St. Helena. This matters.

The common complaint is that it is too expensive to live here. To that end the City should look seriously at fewer surveys, consultants and “visioning” and more housing stipends or incentives for staff to live here. We should be spending less on salaries and more on housing vouchers. The them versus us needs to stop. The fear-mongering has got to stop. Six uniformed police and fire officers at a Planning Commission meeting are fear-mongering. Whether we agree or disagree on any number of topics we will all be better served if we work together. This means valuing the expertise of both staff AND the people who live here.

COVID-19 enhanced the great divide between those who live here and those who don't. This division is far greater than the divide between East- and West-side residents; native Spanish speakers and English speakers or even the working poor versus the very rich. We all want a safe, vibrant community in which to live. The questions we need to ask — how to maintain the services we want with the resources we have. We cannot do that by constantly spending, spending, spending on niceties, but not necessities, from pickleball courts, to trips back east for staff. The City has a credibility problem. You can not say you can't afford to fill one of the four vacant positions at the library, but have enough to hire an Assistant to the City Manager for four times as much.

Most folks want to maintain and refurbish what we have. We can be selective about housing. We don't “need” more multi-million dollar homes. We do need more affordable housing. There are solutions out there that do not involve more, more, more. We can seriously work to annex or at least get a share of the TOT currently going to Meadowood. The same goes for the Hall hotel project.

As Councilmember Chouteau suggested, we can look to resources we have for street tree selection. The solution to every problem is not to spend more and to look abroad for solutions. The City has had trouble recruiting for their open board positions and commissions and this isn't because people don't care; it is because staff think they know what is best. People leave in frustration, not in apathy. Let's take that $5K and pay staff to spend an hour a month joining a local club or visiting a local establishment. Or spend it on cleaning up Lyman Park or the entry to the library.

Communication and trust develop through organic interaction. If you want to know “Who We Are,” engage with those who live here. If you want to make this a better place for city staff to work, encourage them to be a part of the community. We won't get better communication by sitting on opposite sides of the table.

Kelly Wheaton

St. Helena