Letter: Why Eric Hall?

Which mayoral candidate is most capable of articulating and executing a practical plan to set us on a long-term sustainable course that reflects our shared values and appreciation for this place we call home?

We have spent plenty of energy and money on data, commissions and studies that have examined the potential power and best uses of our remarkable inventory of sites or needs, but we as a community have steadfastly come up short when it comes to executing any sort of action plan. To close that gap we need to choose and then support a mayor and City Council that can articulate the vision and demonstrate project management skills and the discipline, courage and follow-through to put them into some form of action plan.