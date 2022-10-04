Letter: Why I support Paul Dohring

It’s not often electorates find two people running for public office who are both talented and capable. More typically communities are presented with candidates who espouse grand sweeping plans to fix vexing problems that don’t easily lend themselves to sound bite solutions. We are fortunate that both St. Helena mayoral candidates understand with clear eyes the challenges St. Helena faces. These include affordable housing for workers who make life in our community what it is, water, empty storefronts portending retail blight, questions regarding funding of infrastructure needs, and not least, the need to creatively control expenses and increase revenue.

There seems to be community consensus that St. Helena doesn’t want to walk the path of our neighbors to the south and north. Great towns though they are, St. Helena has always benefited from that unique blend of locals on the one hand and tourists/second home owners on the other. The key question is how best to address the significant challenges the city faces yet at the same time strike a respectful balance between those who long for days gone by versus those who seek a total pivot to the future.

I support Paul Dohring because of his long roots in the community, his extensive eight-year experience on city council, and his intimate understanding of the thorniest issues St Helena faces. In full disclosure, I’ve had professional dealings with Paul on some complicated issues and found him to be a great listener and an ethical person of sound, prudential judgment. In this day and age, these are qualities sorely needed in our public forum.

St. Helena’s path forward is laden with political potholes, both figurative and literal. I believe we should all be grateful for the service of our current city council, including Eric Hall, who provide countless hours of their time and talent. We should also be grateful for city staff who have to deal with myriad requests that can exceed their resource capacity, some probably with divergent and/or changing priorities.

The role of the next mayor — as well as city council — is to prioritize and address St. Helena’s key challenges in a way that is measured and embraced by the majority of St. Helena residents, one that enables staff to do their important work. It’s no easy task. It requires patience and diplomatic skill to achieve consensus in the community in service to most all St. Helena stakeholders. These are qualities Paul Dohring possesses in abundance.

Stanley Raggio

St. Helena