Letter: Words of tribute to David Garden

So many wonderful memories have been expressed regarding David Garden.
He brought history to the entire Sulphur Springs area all the way from the Napa River up through his property. There were so many things he provided to us and our girls as they were growing up. The many wonderful picnics at their lake, being involved with so many of their cultural events, Christmas Readings in their original house, seeing their children grow up and being able to be involved in some of their weddings.
He loved to listen, loved to talk, and we will miss that sweet smile he always had.
Goodbye, David. This family will miss you very much.
Rich and Ruthanne Svendsen
Calistoga