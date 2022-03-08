Letters: Just the facts on capital improvements

Currently, anyone paying attention to St. Helena’s water situation is aware the city has a large number of expensive water capital improvement projects that have been deferred far too long. In response to this claim, it has been said one of the reasons St. Helena has had difficulty completing its water projects is because for 20 or more years the city has not increased its water rates high enough.

In response to this, it is important to recall St. Helena has conducted three separate utility rate studies during the last 16 years. One in 2006, one in 2011, and the last in 2016 that was revised in 2017. And, in conformity with the rate specialist’s recommendations, St. Helena has raised its water rates 445% since January of 2011. The problem is, even with all these rate studies and rate increases, St. Helena’s Water Enterprise is still lacking the revenue to complete several necessary water projects, some of which are over a decade old.

According to St. Helena’s website, the following is the purpose for conducting a utility rate study:

- Identify the true cost to deliver water to the City’s different customers,

- Determine the funding needed over the next 5-10 years to operate and maintain the utility systems,

- Create adequate revenue to fund the Capital Improvement Program,

- Ensure costs are allocated equitably for all customer classes,

- Establish appropriate rate schedules for 5 years,

- Meet all legal requirements for water and wastewater rates.

Obviously creating adequate revenue to fund the Capital Improvement Program has failed and many water customers would argue that costs have not been allocated equitably for all water customer classes.

Tonight (Tuesday, March 8), City Council is reviewing city staff’s 2021-2022 Third Quarter Report for the City’s Capital Improvement Program including a chart projecting completion dates for Civic, Street, Wastewater, and Water projects. In the interest of brevity, let’s focus on the list of water capital improvement projects.

1. Of the 13 water projects listed on the City’s quarterly report, all completion dates have been extended until or beyond fiscal year 2022-23.

2. The Bell House Valve Replacement Project was originally listed for completion during both the 2011 & 2016 Utility Rate Studies (URS).

3. The Bell Canyon Creek Inflow Project was originally listed on the 2016 URS and scheduled for completion in 2018.

4. The Rutherford Pump Station Upgrade Project was originally listed in the 2011 & 2016 URS and scheduled for completion in 2020.

5. The Bell Canyon Intake Tower Project was originally listed in the 2011 & 2016 URS and scheduled for completion in 2018.

6. The Water Treatment Plant Condition Assessment Project was originally listed on the 2016 URS and scheduled for completion in 2021.

7. The SCADA Improvements Project was originally listed on the 2016 URS and scheduled for completion in 2020.

8. Removing Restrictions at the Rutherford Pump Station was originally listed on the 2016 URS and scheduled for completion in 2018-19

9. The Spring Mtn. Pressure Zone Project was listed on both the 2011 & 2016 URS.

One of the most needed and longest deferred water capital improvement projects is missing entirely from the list. That project is: “Completing the Bell Canyon Reservoir Improvements”. This project would dredge our main reservoir to return its storage capacity to its original design capacity and has been on the City’s CIP list since 2011. After experiencing the last two drought years and water rationing, the importance of this project cannot be over emphasized.

Additional deferred projects also excluded from the list are: “Replacing main water lines less than 6” in diameter” and “Replacing 1% of water mains per year”. Then there’s the main water line running from Rutherford to St. Helena which has required leak repairs several times in past months. We’ve been told it is collapsing.

It would be easy to conclude something is wrong with the way our city has been managing its water enterprise. How can following the recommendations of three utility rate specialists over 16 years still leave our city unable to complete so many decades’ old badly needed water capital improvement projects? And now the city is in the process of undertaking another utility rate study.

If the past is any indication of the future, raising water rates alone has not been the only answer for completing water enterprise projects. Perhaps it is time not only to increase water rates again, but also to take steps to improve the City’s oversight over its Water Enterprise.