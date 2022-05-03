Letters: Voting by omission

I cringe every time I drive by the site of the old Vineland Vista Mobile Home Park and see Anna Chouteau’s campaign sign so prominently displayed there. I’m sure the residents of St. Helena know why.

Not only did Craig and Kathryn Hall, Chouteau’s major benefactors, destroy the mobile home park (aka affordable housing) and evict the tenants who had nowhere else to go, they then sued the City of St. Helena because the city had refused to give them a hook-up to St. Helena’s water supply. (Vineland Vista is outside St. Helena City limits, which means the city gets no benefit at all from any TOT that might eventually be collected there.)

In a subsequent settlement agreement, St. Helena agreed to pay the Halls $950,000 (money that could have been used to help with St. Helena’s failing water infrastructure) to cover the Halls’ legal costs and give the Halls the water hook-up, as well. This has been a very tough pill for the residents of St. Helena to swallow.

In the meantime, combined cash contributions to Chouteau’s campaign from Craig and Kathryn Hall and executives who work for them come to $14,043, or a whopping 15.25% of the total in cash contributions! (Source: https://www.southtechhosting.com/NapaCounty/CampaignDocsWebRetrieval/Search/FilerForms.aspx?y=0) Add in the $5,107 for wine and use of “the” wine cave for campaign events, and the Halls' total contribution to Chouteau’s campaign is $19,150 ... close to $20,000!

District 3 voters should also know that Chouteau’s husband, Matt Mumford, works for the Halls as their VP of Acquisitions, or “asset manager.” Should the Halls, who live in Texas, really have that much influence over our local election?

Voters in other parts of Napa County are probably more aware of the Halls' involvement with Walt Ranch, a rapacious and controversial project that will cut down some 14,000 mature carbon-sequestering oak trees in a pristine watershed to make way for vineyards and potentially more estate homes. Walt Ranch is now somewhat on hold. But it, along with Vineland Vista, will probably come before the Board again when the new supervisors are in place, and voters in District 3 need a supervisor on board who can speak for them.

When asked, Chouteau has been forthcoming about her personal and financial ties to the Halls. At a recent candidate’s forum sponsored by the Napa Housing Coalition and Napa Climate NOW, candidates were asked how they might vote on Walt Ranch. Chouteau said, “I would not vote on that project because my husband works for the Halls, and more than that, I have known Kathryn Hall my entire life.”

This ready excuse might provide a solution for Chouteau’s political aspirations, but it is a huge problem for the voters of District 3 who will be deprived of any input or a vote when Vineland Vista, Walt Ranch, or any other Hall project, comes before the board of supervisors. And doesn’t that fall quite nicely into Craig and Kathryn Hall’s rapacious hands? It was District 3 Supervisor Diane Dillon who cast one of the dissenting votes against Walt Ranch last December. Eliminate District 3 from the mix and the Halls' chances of success increase significantly. By supporting Chouteau they are counting on replacing a supervisor who voted against their last project with one who can’t vote at all!

If lying by omission is still a lie, then voting by omission is still a vote ... in favor of the Halls.

Why vote for someone with such a significant conflict of interest? If you are truly concerned about the environment, traffic, greenhouse gas emissions, affordable housing, and the health and well-being of our residents and workforce, you will want a supervisor who does more than just talk about it. You will want someone who can actually represent you. Someone who will put their constituents ahead of their own personal political ambitions. Someone who walks the talk.

Fortunately, we have other choices. And the one who ticks off all the boxes and is not beholden to any large donors is Cio Perez.

I hope you'll join me in giving him your support.

Kellie Anderson

Angwin