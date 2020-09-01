Listening & leadership are both needed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am not a long-time St. Helena resident but I try to participate in dialogue over the future of our town and understand the differing views residents have to achieve the quality of small town life we all value and desire to preserve.

We have been debating the future of our deteriorated infrastructure and the value of various public owned assets for the six years I have been here, and I know this goes back even further. I must commend our leaders for their willingness to listen to community views as evidenced by the 2009 Adams Street community study, the SHAPE Committee (on which I served), various town halls, focus groups, council meetings and most recently the Financing Civic Infrastructure Task Force and the debate over a ballot measure to sense the opinions of the community on an Adams Street property hotel.

Listening is an enormously important quality in serving the public as it informs our leaders on the difficult decisions. But listening is only a part of responsibility. At some point, leadership requires making decisions that not only consider community desires but also recognize the actual needs of a thriving community. We clearly have many needs as illustrated by our abandoned City Hall, deteriorated streets and wastewater system, and all the issues faced by our downtown merchants.